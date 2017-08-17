Cook & Root dominate in day-night Test

Alastair Cook and Joe Root both hit centuries as England dominated West Indies on the first day of the inaugural day-night Test in the UK.

Cook batted through the day for his unbeaten 153, sharing 248 with Root, who made 136, as England racked up 348-3 at Edgbaston.

Debut opener Mark Stoneman managed eight and Tom Westley fell for the same score, but Dawid Malan is 27 not out.

Kemar Roach took two wickets for West Indies, who were poor with the ball.

Much had been made about how the pink ball would behave, but the tourists did not bowl with enough accuracy to exploit any movement that might have been on offer.

On a true surface, the efforts of England's current and former captains reinforced the fear that this three-match series will be one-sided.