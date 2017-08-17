BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire Viking's Adam Lyth reaches 150 with a boundary

Yorkshire's Lyth reaches 150 with a boundary

Yorkshire Viking's Adam Lyth reaches 150 against Northamptonshire Steelbacks with en route to a domestic record total of 161.

READ MORE:Lyth and Yorkshire break domestic records v Northants

