BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire Viking's Adam Lyth reaches 150 with a boundary
Yorkshire's Lyth reaches 150 with a boundary
- From the section Counties
Yorkshire Viking's Adam Lyth reaches 150 against Northamptonshire Steelbacks with en route to a domestic record total of 161.
READ MORE:Lyth and Yorkshire break domestic records v Northants
