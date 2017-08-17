T20 Blast: Yorkshire and Adam Lyth break T20 domestic records

Media playback is not supported on this device Yorkshire's Lyth reaches 150 with a boundary

Adam Lyth (161) broke the domestic record in Twenty20 cricket as Yorkshire made 260-4 against Northants to amass the highest domestic T20 score.

He fell 14 runs short of the world record set by Chris Gayle, who made 175 not out off 66 balls in 2013.

Lyth's first T20 ton came off only 50 balls and he went on to hit seven sixes and 20 fours in his 73-ball knock, putting on 127 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Yorkshire's total was only three short of the world record 263-3.

The hosts, who need a victory to stand a chance of reaching the T20 Blast quarter-finals, passed the previous domestic best of 254-3 set by Gloucestershire against Middlesex in 2011.