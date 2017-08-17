T20 Blast: Glamorgan's Donald hopes for Cardiff crowd-pleaser

Aneurin Donald played for England in the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

T20 Blast, Somerset v Glamorgan Date: Friday 18 August Time: 1900 Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Wales and BBC Radio London on BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan batsman Aneurin Donald says a win in their final T20 Blast group match against Middlesex will help their chances of a big quarter-final crowd.

The county need one point to ensure a home draw in the last eight.

"It would be nice to reward the supporters who've turned up when it's rained, with a decent game," Donald told BBC Wales Sport.

Glamorgan have seen five of their six home games cut short by rain or washed out completely.

"We feel more for our fans than for us, luckily we've done pretty well on the road which is something we can be proud of," Donald told BBC Wales Sport.

"One of our aims is to play in front of big Cardiff crowds, and hopefully a full game [against Middlesex] and a win secures that home quarter-final, which is another target of ours.

"It's about trying to bring people in to watch cricket and enjoy Friday nights, that's our job on the pitch but hopefully the weather lets up and gives us a good crack at it."

Opponents Middlesex are themselves in the hunt for a last eight appearance, having leapt up the table with a 61-run demolition of Gloucestershire thanks to international fast bowlers Steve Finn and Tim Southee.

"I saw they picked up some wickets, but we've faced some quality bowlers over the last few games and I think we're well prepared," said Donald.

"They are two good bowlers but in T20 anyone can have their day."

Glamorgan are still without all-rounder David Lloyd, who has damaged arm muscles and ligaments, and fast bowler Timm van der Gugten, who has a pelvic injury. Neither is expected to be in contention for a quarter-final spot.

Glamorgan (from, probable): Donald, Selman, Ingram, Rudolph (capt), Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, Carey, Hogan, Carlson, Cullen, Smith.

Middlesex (from): Stirling, Simpson, Eskinazi, Morgan (capt), Voges, Franklin, Higgins, Southee, Sowter, Helm, Finn, Scott, Patel, Barber.