Women's Ashes: Meg Lanning could miss the start of the series

Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning's World Cup ended early when Australia went out in the semi-final to India and she was bowled for a duck

Australia captain Meg Lanning could miss the start of the Women's Ashes with the shoulder injury that hampered her World Cup.

Cricket Australia have not yet announced when the world's number one batter is expected to return to fitness.

Coach Matthew Mott said Lanning, 25, "needs some time out of the game".

The series starts in Brisbane on 22 October with the first of three one-day internationals.

"We'll see what the wash up is of all of that and get the medical boffins to tell what that time frame looks like," added Mott.

