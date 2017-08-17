BBC Sport - Arron Lilley: Lancashire bowler says spin can be key to T20 Blast success

Lancashire Lightning bowler Arron Lilley says spin bowling can be key to their success in the T20 Blast this season after they beat Worcestershire Rapids by seven wickets.

Spinners Stephen Parry, Matt Parkinson and Lilley restricted the Rapids to 127-8 off their 20 overs as the Lightening coasted to victory with 15 balls to spare.

Lilley told BBC Radio Manchester that spin could be the way forward for the county in the competition.

