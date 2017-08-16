BBC Sport - Day-night Test cricket: What is the pink ball all about?

What is cricket's pink ball all about?

  • From the section Cricket

English cricket takes a step into the dark on Thursday with the first day-night Test played in the country as Joe Root's side face West Indies.

The BBC's sport correspondent Joe Wilson takes a look at the pink ball that will be used at Edgbaston.

READ MORE: England v West Indies: Edgbaston set for UK's first day-night Test

Top videos

Video

What is cricket's pink ball all about?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Farrell take 'nutmeg' wicket for Surrey

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Farrell's five-wicket haul as Surrey beat Lancashire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Van Dijk will not be sold - Krueger

Video

Bates hits first ever Super League century

Video

Witness the 'magic powers' of Sol Campbell

Video

'Samba cricket' - Viljoen's silky footwork to run out Richardson

Video

Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire beat Durham

Video

'Who else?' Watch Bates' brilliant catch

Video

Premier League's 25 years in five haircuts

Video

'This will be Conte's last season at Chelsea, whatever happens'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired