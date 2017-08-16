BBC Sport - Day-night Test cricket: What is the pink ball all about?
What is cricket's pink ball all about?
- From the section Cricket
English cricket takes a step into the dark on Thursday with the first day-night Test played in the country as Joe Root's side face West Indies.
The BBC's sport correspondent Joe Wilson takes a look at the pink ball that will be used at Edgbaston.
England v West Indies: Edgbaston set for UK's first day-night Test
