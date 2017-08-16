BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Farrell's five-wicket haul as Lancashire lose to Surrey

Watch Farrell's five-wicket haul as Surrey beat Lancashire

  • From the section Cricket

Surrey's Rene Farrell claims five wickets as Lancashire lose five wickets for 14 runs in a 33-run defeat at Old Trafford in the Women's Super League.

MATCH REPORT: Sarah Taylor hits 34 on debut but Lancashire lose to Surrey

WATCH MORE: Farrell takes 'nutmeg' wicket for Surrey

Available to UK users only.

