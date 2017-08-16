BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Farrell's five-wicket haul as Lancashire lose to Surrey
Watch Farrell's five-wicket haul as Surrey beat Lancashire
- From the section Cricket
Surrey's Rene Farrell claims five wickets as Lancashire lose five wickets for 14 runs in a 33-run defeat at Old Trafford in the Women's Super League.
Available to UK users only.
