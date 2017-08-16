BBC Sport - England captain Joe Root: Ashes places up for grabs against West Indies
Ashes places up for grabs - Joe Root
England Test captain Joe Roots tells the BBC's Test Match Special that the series against West Indies is an 'opportunity' for players to cement their place in the team for the Ashes against Australia this winter.
