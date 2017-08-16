Women's Super League: Sarah Taylor hits 34 on debut but Lancashire lose to Surrey

Sarah Taylor scored 396 runs in nine innings during England's successful World Cup campaign

Kia Super League, Emirates Old Trafford Surrey Stars 133-6 (20 overs): Sciver 40*, Beaumont 36; Hazell 2-16 Lancashire Thunder 100 (18 overs): Taylor 34, Jones 26; Farrell 5-26 Surrey Stars won by 33 runs Scorecard

England's Sarah Taylor scored 34 on her Women's Super League debut but her Lancashire Thunder team lost to Surrey Stars by 33 runs at Old Trafford.

Her England colleagues Tammy Beaumont (36) and Natalie Sciver (40 not out) helped Surrey to 133-6 after they had chosen to bat first.

Taylor and Eve Jones (26) gave Thunder a good start to their reply.

But they were all out for 100, with Rene Farrell (5-26) recording the second-best bowling figures in the WSL.

The Australian dismissed Taylor and Eleanor Threlkeld in a pivotal 14th over to set up victory, which maintained Surrey's 100% start to the competition, while Lancashire have lost both of their group matches to date.

Wicketkeeper-batter Taylor did not play in the 2016 tournament as she was taking a break from cricket while trying to overcome anxiety problems, and missed Thunder's defeat by Yorkshire at Headingley on Friday as she was attending a family wedding.