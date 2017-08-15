BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Luis Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire up into second with Durham win
Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire beat Durham
- From the section Counties
Watch as Luis Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire reach their target of 162 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand to beat Durham, lifting them to second place in the North Group.
READ MORE: Derbyshire & Middlesex win to boost quarter-final hopes
WATCH MORE: 'Samba cricket' - Viljoen's silky footwork to run out Richardson
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired