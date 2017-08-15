BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Derbyshire's Viljoen runs out Richardson with some silky footwork
'Samba cricket' - Viljoen's silky footwork to run out Richardson
- From the section Counties
Watch Derbyshire's Hardus Viljoen run out Durham's Michael Richardson with a bit of "samba cricket" in their T20 Blast group game.
WATCH MORE:Bates hits first ever Super League century
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired