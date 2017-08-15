Women's Super League: Suzie Bates scores first century in tournament history

Media playback is not supported on this device Bates hits first ever KSL century

Kia Super League, 3aaa County Ground, Derby Southern Vipers 180-2 (20 overs): Bates 119* Loughborough Lightning 134 (20 overs): Elwiss 32; Bates 3-15 Southern Vipers won by 46 runs Scorecard

New Zealand's Suzie Bates scored the first century in Women's Super League history in Southern Vipers' win over Loughborough Lightning at Derby.

Bates hit 119 not out off 72 balls, surpassing the previous highest score of 91 by Dane van Niekerk for Loughborough against Surrey in 2016.

Vipers' 180-2 was also the highest team total in the tournament's history.

Lightning were 134 all out in reply, Bates adding to her earlier hundred by taking 3-15 with the ball.

But it was with the bat that she starred, reaching her century off 63 balls and hitting 15 fours and four sixes.

Her efforts helped defending champions Vipers record their second win in two group outings, while Lightning have lost their first two group games.