BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Suzie Bates hits first ever Super League century
Bates hits first ever Super League century
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch the moment that Southern Vipers opener Suzie Bates brought up the first ever century in Super League history in her side's match against Loughborough Lightning.
