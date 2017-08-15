BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Suzie Bates hits first ever Super League century

Bates hits first ever Super League century

Watch the moment that Southern Vipers opener Suzie Bates brought up the first ever century in Super League history in her side's match against Loughborough Lightning.

