BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Suzie Bates takes brilliant catch
'Who else?' Watch Bates' brilliant catch
- From the section Women's Cricket
Southern Vipers' Suzie Bates follows up her record-breaking 119 not out with a brilliant catch to remove Bethany Langston in a 46-run Super League win over Loughborough Lighting.
Available to UK users only.
