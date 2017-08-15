BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Suzie Bates takes brilliant catch

'Who else?' Watch Bates' brilliant catch

Southern Vipers' Suzie Bates follows up her record-breaking 119 not out with a brilliant catch to remove Bethany Langston in a 46-run Super League win over Loughborough Lighting.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Bates hits first ever Super League century

