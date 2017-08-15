BBC Sport - Chris Woakes: England bowler says pink ball 'a little bit unknown'
Pink ball a little bit unknown - Woakes
- From the section Cricket
England bowler Chris Woakes says he hopes the pink ball offers entertaining cricket but admits using it is a "little bit unknown".
The day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, which starts on Thursday, will be the first to be played under these conditions in England.
READ MORE: England v West Indies: Day-night Test is a 'step into the unknown'
