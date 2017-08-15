BBC Sport - Chris Woakes: England bowler says pink ball 'a little bit unknown'

Pink ball a little bit unknown - Woakes

  Cricket

England bowler Chris Woakes says he hopes the pink ball offers entertaining cricket but admits using it is a "little bit unknown".

The day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, which starts on Thursday, will be the first to be played under these conditions in England.

