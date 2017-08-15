T20 Blast: Glamorgan want home quarter despite away form

Robert Croft played for Glamorgan between 1989-2012

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft insists he does want a home quarter-final in the T20 Blast despite their fine away form.

The Welsh county have picked up all six of their wins on the road in 2017 but were hammered by Yorkshire in a quarter final at the Swalec Stadium last year.

"We would want to play definitely at home at the Swalec, we haven't had a great opportunity to play at home with the rain," Croft told BBC Wales Sport.

Glamorgan have endured one shortened match and four no-results at home.

A win or another wash-out in their final group game against Middlesex would ensure they finish in the top two of the South Group.

"It would be great to have a home tie, but whether we're home or away we know we'll get great support from the Welsh cricketing public," Croft added.

"That won't change for Friday, and the only game on our minds now is against Middlesex."

Croft was not happy with all the performance in the narrow, one run win over Somerset in Taunton, despite other results subsequently confirming their place in the last eight.

Nick Selman's 66 in his second T20 innings and Marchant de Lange's economical last two overs allowed Glamorgan to start and finish the game strongly.

"There were parts of the game that I thought were very good, and there were parts that we know were very sub-standard. We've played a lot better and it's important we address those issues in practice," Croft said.