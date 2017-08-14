Jake Libby: Nottinghamshire batsman signs new contract at Trent Bridge

Jake Libby spent time on loan at Northamptonshire in 2016

Nottinghamshire batsman Jake Libby has signed a new contract until the end of the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old County Championship specialist has made 315 runs in 10 matches this season, with one century.

Notts director of cricket Mick Newell said Libby is key to pushing them forward in the coming seasons.

"We liked Jake from the moment we saw him and in the years he has been here I think he has improved a lot as a player," said Newell.