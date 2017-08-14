England v West Indies: Day-night Test is a 'step into the unknown,' says Stuart Broad

Australia beat New Zealand by three-wickets in the inaugural day-night Test in Adelaide in November 2015

The day-night Test between England and West Indies on Thursday is a "step into the unknown," says bowler Stuart Broad.

Edgbaston will host the first ever Test to be played under these conditions in England, and the fifth in international cricket anywhere.

Play will start at 14:00 BST and continue until 21:00 BST, with an additional 30 minutes possible at the end of each day's play.

"I just don't know what to expect," said 31-year-old Broad.

"We are just going to have to be so adaptable on the day and figure out what's going on."

The Aussies have also beaten South Africa and Pakistan in the same format.

The other day-night Test match in international cricket involved the West Indies, who were beaten by Pakistan in October 2016.

Broad says he is "excited" by the concept of the format, with teams wearing traditional white clothing but using a pink Dukes ball.

"I watched the day-night match in Adelaide and enjoyed it. The exciting thing as a player is we are going in with a clear mind and learning on the job almost," he said.

"The team which will come out successful this week will be the team which reacts quicker. It's stepping into the unknown completely."

England are coming off the back of a 3-1 series victory over South Africa, whereas the West Indies side have lost six consecutive Test series, their last win coming against Bangladesh in 2014.

The Windies will be missing some of their key players, including Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels.

England v West Indies Test series schedule First Test: 17-21 August, Edgbaston (d/n) Second Test: 25-29 August, Headingley Third Test: 7-11 September, Lord's

Broad, who has taken 379 Test wickets, says England are expecting the inexperienced opposition to be "hungry".

"We've got a huge amount of respect for the way the West Indies play and the competitive spirit they bring," he added.

"Every ball in this series is going to be competitive and we have to be switched on to that."