Jersey side Farmers win Channel Islands Cricket League title

Farmers won on run-rate by 0.05 runs, with Cobo finishing second

Jersey club Farmers won the Channel Islands Cricket League on net run-rate after beating Guernsey side Wanderers Irregulars in their final game.

Charles Perchard, named Jersey captain in July, hit 80 not out, with Farmers bowling out their opponents for 88.

Of the six teams in the league, four finished on eight points, with St Ouen-Springfield, Griffins and Cobo Tigers all missing out on the title.

The league returned this summer, having been scrapped in 2012.