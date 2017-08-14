T20 Blast: 'Big goal' play-off place pleases Glamorgan's Jacques Rudolph

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph is averaging more than 38 runs in the T20 Blast this season

Captain Jacques Rudolph has praised Glamorgan after they secured their T20 Blast quarter-final qualification with a one-run win at Somerset.

Victory lifted them back to the top of the pool and ensured a top-four finish in the South Group.

Glamorgan can top the pool and seal a home quarter-final by beating Middlesex in Friday's final group game.

"This was one of our big goals at the start of the season, to get into the play-offs," said Rudolph.

"As a team it's been difficult at times during our campaign to gain momentum and we have had a few games rained off at home.

"The guys responded well in the games we did play and we have been pretty spot on in our execution.

"One thing we have done well this season is respond to different situations.

"Everyone has made crucial contributions at different times."

Away success

All of Glamorgan's six victories have come away from home with four of the six home games in Cardiff washed out.

Glamorgan have a chance to claim a first home T20 victory of the summer against Middlesex in the Welsh capital and secure a home quarter-final for the second successive season.

"It's another game for us to try and gain some momentum going into the play-offs," said Rudolph.

"It's a bit of pressure off the lads knowing we are in the quarter-finals and it would be ideal if we could have a home game in the knock-out stages.

"Hopefully we can have a full house (on Friday)."