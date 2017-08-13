BBC Sport - T20 Blast: 'Magnificent' Aaron Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

'Magnificent' Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

Surrey's Aaron Finch hits a "magnificent" 114 not out to help his side beat Sussex by 17 runs in the T20 Blast at The Oval.

WATCH MORE: Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Magnificent' Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

Video

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Behind-the-scenes with GB's medal-winning relay team

Video

Coutinho move is now or never - MOTD2 Extra

Video

'Distraught' Bosworth disqualified from walk

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points

Video

GB win gold as Bolt pulls up in 4x100m relay

Video

'You never write the fact' - Salazar criticism frustrates Farah

Video

Highlights - Rangers 2-3 Hibernian

Video

Disaster result for Hammers - Bilic

Video

Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Video

Oosthuizen, Kuchar and & Wood in best shots from day three

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired