BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Nat Sciver & Marizanne Kapp help Surrey Stars win by eight wickets

Sciver & Kapp help Stars win by eight wickets

Nat Sciver and Marizanne Kapp add 67 for the third wicket as Surrey Stars beat Yorkshire Diamonds by eight wickets to make a winning start to their Super League campaign.

READ MORE:Sciver steers Stars past Diamonds

WATCH MORE: 'Magnificent' Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

Available to UK users only.

