BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Nat Sciver & Marizanne Kapp help Surrey Stars win by eight wickets
Sciver & Kapp help Stars win by eight wickets
- From the section Women's Cricket
Nat Sciver and Marizanne Kapp add 67 for the third wicket as Surrey Stars beat Yorkshire Diamonds by eight wickets to make a winning start to their Super League campaign.
