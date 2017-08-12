BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Sam Billings leads Kent to six-wicket victory
Billings leads Kent to six-wicket victory
- From the section Counties
Watch highlights as Sam Billings' 56 not out leads Kent to a six-wicket victory against Somerset in the T20 Blast at Taunton.
WATCH MORE: Neesham's sensational one-handed catch dismisses Davies
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired