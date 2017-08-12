BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Stafanie Taylor stars as Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning

Taylor stars as Storm beat Lightning

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is involved in five wickets and scores 34 off 32 balls as she helps Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning at Taunton.

MATCH REPORT: Taylor sets up Western Storm victory

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Taylor stars as Storm beat Lightning

Video

How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

Video

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Video

Bolt's Jamaica team ease through to 4x100m final

Video

Watch Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch

Video

Day, Matsuyama & Singh in best shots from day two

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB relay teams safely through to 4x100m finals

Video

Who are Defoe's top five Premier League players?

Video

'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Video

Wenger delighted with 'cracking' opener

Video

Wrong way! Steeplechaser forgets water jump in final

Video

Asher-Smith fourth as Schippers takes 200m gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired