BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Stafanie Taylor stars as Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning
Taylor stars as Storm beat Lightning
- From the section Women's Cricket
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is involved in five wickets and scores 34 off 32 balls as she helps Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning at Taunton.
MATCH REPORT: Taylor sets up Western Storm victory
