Women's Super League: Western Storm secure win over Loughborough Lightning

Stafanie Taylor has played 105 one-dayers and 77 T20 internationals for West Indies

Kia Super League, Cooper Associates County Ground Loughborough Lightning 108-9 (20 overs): Perry 25, Jones 21; Taylor 4-5 Western Storm 109-5 (19.1 overs): Taylor, 34, Knight 24, Hennessy 23; Elwiss 2-24 Western Storm (4 pts) won by five wickets Scorecard

West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor took three wickets in one over as Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning in the Women's Super League.

Taylor dismissed Georgia Elwiss, Sonia Odedra and Thea Brookes in the space of five balls as she claimed 4-5.

Loughborough could only manage 108-9 despite being given a good start by Ellysse Perry (25) and Amy Jones (21).

England skipper Heather Knight (24) was run out for the Storm but Taylor's 34 helped see them home by five wickets.

The match was in the balance with three overs remaining as last year's runners-up, who were beaten by Southern Vipers in their opening match, still needed another 24 for victory.

Three boundaries off Rebecca Grundy eased the pressure and although Taylor was caught at mid-wicket off Georgia Elwiss (2-24), Sophie Luff (18*) hit the winning single with five balls to spare.