BBC Sport - T20 Blast: James Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch

Watch Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch

Kent's James Neesham performs an "absolutely brilliant" one-handed catch over his head to claim the wicket of Somerset's Steven Davies in their T20 Blast match at Taunton.

WATCH MORE: 'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch

Video

How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

Video

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Video

Bolt's Jamaica team ease through to 4x100m final

Video

Day, Matsuyama & Singh in best shots from day two

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB relay teams safely through to 4x100m finals

Video

Who are Defoe's top five Premier League players?

Video

'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Video

Wenger delighted with 'cracking' opener

Video

Wrong way! Steeplechaser forgets water jump in final

Video

Taylor stars as Storm beat Lightning

Video

Asher-Smith fourth as Schippers takes 200m gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired