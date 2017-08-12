BBC Sport - T20 Blast: James Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch
Watch Neesham's 'absolutely brilliant' one-handed catch
- From the section Counties
Kent's James Neesham performs an "absolutely brilliant" one-handed catch over his head to claim the wicket of Somerset's Steven Davies in their T20 Blast match at Taunton.
