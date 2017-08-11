Leinster Lightning beat Munster to win Inter-Pro T20 title

From the section

Max Sorensen helped Leinster Lightning to victory over Munster Reds on Friday

Leinster Lightning secured the Hanley Energy T20 Trophy after defeating Munster Reds by five wickets at The Mardyke.

Chasing a modest 119 for victory, Lightning openers Gareth Delaney and Stephen Doheny got their side off to a rapid start as they added 59 in just 34 balls.

Yaqoob Ali (3-25) and Gary King (2-23) combined to produce a late wobble, but Max Sorensen's 13 not out ensured a comfortable win with 6.2 overs remaining.

In Friday's other game Northern Knights beat North West Warriors by six wickets in Belfast.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL T20 TROPHY

At The Mardyke, Leinster Lightning beat Munster Reds by five wickets

Munster Reds 118 (19.2 overs); S Grobler 36, J Tector 26; J Little 3-17, G Delany 2-9, T Kane 2-16, S Singh 2-26)

Leinster Lightning 120-5 (13.4 overs); G Delany 40, S Doheny 33, Yaqoob Ali 3-25, G KIng 2-23)

At Belmont, Northern Knights beat NW Warriors by six wickets

North West Warriors 123-4 (20 overs); D Barr 41, S Thompson 27 no, D Rankin 23; G Kidd 2-19)

Northern Knights 124-4 (19.1 overs); J Shannon 62, A Berry 24; A McBrine 2-24)