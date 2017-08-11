BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Tim Bresnan takes 6-19 as Yorkshire beat Lancashire by 19 runs
Captain fantastic! Bresnan takes 6-19 to inspire Yorkshire
- From the section Counties
Yorkshire Vikings captain Tim Bresnan takes a remarkable 6-19 as his side beat rivals Lancashire by 19 runs in the T20 Blast match at Headingley.
WATCH MORE: Leaning's incredible one-handed catch
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired