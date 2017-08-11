BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Jack Leaning's incredible one-handed catch for Yorkshire against Lancashire

'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Yorkshire's Jack Leaning makes an incredible one-handed catch on the boundary to take the wicket of Lancashire's Arron Lilley during their T20 Blast match at Headingley.

Follow live text commentary, in-play highlights and BBC local radio commentary here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Video

'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sharp disqualified in 800m semi-finals

Video

GB's O'Hare reaches 1500m final

Video

Willett frustrated after around-the-cup putt

  • From the section Golf
Video

Kohler-Cadmore smashes second ball of innings for six

Video

'Near perfect' Pearson powers into 100m hurdles final

Video

Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Video

Bradley was my best friend - Defoe

Video

Big-hitting Diamonds easily beat Thunder

Video

Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea style - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired