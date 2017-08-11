BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Jack Leaning's incredible one-handed catch for Yorkshire against Lancashire
'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch
Yorkshire's Jack Leaning makes an incredible one-handed catch on the boundary to take the wicket of Lancashire's Arron Lilley during their T20 Blast match at Headingley.
