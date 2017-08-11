BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Big-hitting Yorkshire Diamonds easily beat Lancashire Thunder

Big-hitting Diamonds easily beat Thunder

Yorkshire Diamonds make a winning start to the 2017 Women's Super League, easing past Lancashire Thunder by 28 runs in the Roses match at Headingley.

MATCH REPORT: Diamonds beat Thunder in Roses match

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Big-hitting Diamonds easily beat Thunder

Video

'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape

  • From the section Golf
Video

Kohler-Cadmore smashes second ball of innings for six

Video

'Near perfect' Pearson powers into 100m hurdles final

Video

Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Video

Bradley was my best friend - Defoe

Video

Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea style - Conte

Video

The Premier League's most dramatic moment?

Video

Watch: Van Niekerk breaks down in BBC interview

Video

US PGA: McIlroy, Fowler & Kuchar in best shots from day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Redknapp will not pay inflated prices for players

Video

Asher-Smith qualifies for 200m final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired