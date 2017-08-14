David Miller: Glamorgan hope for Miller T20 quarter-finals return

Davd Miller scored 117 runs in four innings for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast South group with an average of 58

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris hopes they will have South African batsman David Miller available for their T20 Blast quarter-final match.

Miller may be playing for South Africa A when the T20 knockouts start.

Glamorgan guaranteed a place in the knockout stages with a one-run win against Somerset on Sunday.

The Welsh county will aim to book a home quarter-final with victory over Middlesex on Friday in the final group game and then hope Miller will return.

"We are hopeful David might make an appearance," said Morris.

"It depends on how the quarter-finals fixtures fall."

Miller signed for a six-game stint in the group stages before leaving to play two four-day matches for South Africa A with the second of those games against India A finishing on 22 August.

That is the same day as the opening quartet of T20 Blast quarter-finals which will be held between Tuesday, 22 August and Friday, 25 August.

The Finals Day follows on Saturday, 2 September, which sees both semi-finals and the final played on the same day at Edgbaston.

"He made a strong contribution even if he was only here for a short space of time and we would love to have him back," said Morris.

Glamorgan hope to top the south group and secure a home quarter-final on Friday against Middlesex - as they aim to win their first game of the campaign in Cardiff with all six victories coming away.

Four of the matches at the SSE SWALEC have been washed out while Glamorgan have lost their other two games in Cardiff.

"It (qualifying) takes a lot of pressure off the last game, but we still have a big match against Middlesex which we would like to win because we want to have a home draw in the quarter-final," said Morris.

"A home quarter-final is important for a load of reasons.

"Our away form has ironically been important for a couple of reasons, but to play in front of large crowds in Wales is something that we want to do.

"We want to bring some exciting cricketers to Welsh supporters. Every Friday night when we have had home games it seems to have rained on us.

"Fingers crossed it will be OK against Middlesex and it should be a good atmosphere.

"The boys have done well in the competition this year and deserve to play in front of a lot of people."

Morris praised the consistency of his side who have again reached the quarter-finals.

"We have a balanced side," said Morris.

"We have been to three quarter-finals in the last four years and have had some outstanding players.

"Colin Ingram has led the charge having scored two 100s in the competition this year.

"He is one of the most outstanding players in the tournament."