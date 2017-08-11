World Cricket League Five: Ben Stevens returns as Jersey name squad

Ben Stevens was a crucial part of the Jersey squad that won promotion from Division Five in May 2016

Jersey coach Neil McRae says it is a "huge boost" to have Ben Stevens back, after picking his squad for World Cricket League Division Five.

The all-rounder, 25, missed October's tournament because of ill health, but will play in South Africa next month.

Jonty Jenner, who was 12th man for England in July, is also in the squad after being cleared to play by the ICC.

"It's our strongest [ever] squad. It's the most difficult selection we've had to make," McRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We think we go there rightly as the number one seeds, having beaten Italy on a number of occasions in the last two years, and we're going there to win the tournament."

World Cricket League Division Five Group A Group B Jersey Guernsey Vanuatu Italy Germany Cayman Islands Ghana Qatar

The tournament is taking a new structure, with four semi-finalists emerging from two groups of four teams.

Jersey host Kent's seconds in a warm-up game on 19 August, before heading to Guernsey for the annual inter-insular match a week later.

"Ben's been a big part of Jersey cricket for a long time. It's a huge boost," added McRae.

Jersey squad from: Charles Perchard (c), Corey Bisson, Corne Bodenstein, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, Luke Gallichan, Peter Gough, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jonty Jenner, Ben Kynman, Rob McBey, Elliot Miles, Ben Stevens, Nat Watkins.