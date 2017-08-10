BBC Sport - T20 Blast: James Vince's sparkling 60 helps Hampshire beat Glamorgan
Vince's sparkling 60 helps Hampshire to victory
- From the section Counties
Captain James Vince hits a sparkling 60 to help Hampshire to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan in the T20 Blast at Southampton.
WATCH MORE: Vipers score 34 runs off one over
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired