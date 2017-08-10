BBC Sport - Super League: Southern Vipers score 34 runs in an over in win over Western Storm
Vipers score 34 runs off one over
- From the section Women's Cricket
Suzie Bates and Hayley Matthews take 34 off a Holly Huddleston over in Southern Vipers' nine-wicket win over Western Storm in the opening Women's Super League match at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Vipers thrash Storm in Super League
