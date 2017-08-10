BBC Sport - Super League: Southern Vipers score 34 runs in an over in win over Western Storm

Vipers score 34 runs off one over

Suzie Bates and Hayley Matthews take 34 off a Holly Huddleston over in Southern Vipers' nine-wicket win over Western Storm in the opening Women's Super League match at Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: Vipers thrash Storm in Super League

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Vipers score 34 runs off one over

Video

How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal

Video

Makwala wins one-man race and celebrates with press-ups

Video

Mo, moustaches & hedgehog shenanigans - in day six funnies

Video

Watch 'phenomenal' Edwards run out Luff

Video

Farah through to 5,000m final

Video

His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway

Video

I'm running with a broken heart - Makwala

Video

Could VR help injured footballers?

  • From the section News
Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

Makwala makes it through to 200m final

Video

Neymar deal is an outlier - Scudamore

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired