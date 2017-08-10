BBC Sport - Super League: 'Phenomenal' Charlotte Edwards runs out Sophie Luff
Watch 'phenomenal' Edwards run out Luff
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch Southern Vipers captain Charlotte Edwards' superb run-out of Western Storm's Sophie Luff during the opening Women's Super League match at Southampton.
Follow in-play clips and 5 live sports extra commentary here.
Available to UK users only.
