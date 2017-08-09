Somerset v Surrey: Day three called off because of rain

Wet Taunton
It was a soggy scene at Taunton on day three
Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three):
Somerset 436: Davies 142, Abell 96, Bess 55; Clarke 3-83, Meaker 3-87
Surrey 69-1: Stoneman 34*, Burns 30
Somerset 5 pts, Surrey 3 pts
Surrey trail by 367 runs
Scorecard

Day three of Somerset's County Championship Division One match against Surrey was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Umpires Nicholas Cook and Nigel Cowley inspected conditions at Taunton before abandoning play at 13:20 BST.

The match now looks certain to end in a draw with Surrey 69-1 in reply to Somerset's first-innings 436.

Somerset have only won once in four-day cricket this season, while Surrey have drawn six of their eight games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired