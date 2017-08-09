Leicestershire v Durham: Teams settle for draw after two days of rain
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester:
|Durham 525-8 dec: Steel 224, Latham 124; Dexter 5-71
|Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 38; Potts 2-30
|Durham 10 pts, Leicestershire 6 pts
|Leicestershire drew with Durham
|Scorecard
Leicestershire and Durham were forced to settle for a draw in Division Two of the County Championship after play was abandoned for a second consecutive day.
Umpires Neil Bainton and Michael Burns called off the match at 09:30 BST after overnight rain despite none falling on Wednesday morning at Grace Road.
Leicestershire remain at the foot of the table having failed to win a match in Championship so far this season.
Durham stay in ninth place with 54 points.