BBC Sport - Super League: Charlotte Edwards believes competition will grow in quality

KSL to go 'up a notch' - Edwards

Charlotte Edwards believes the Women's Super League will go "up a notch" following England's World Cup win.

Former England captain Edwards, 37, leads defending champions Southern Vipers in the second year of the competition and hopes crowds will swell to watch the six sides.

"Women's cricket is on a crest of a wave at the moment and to have this competition is really important for the game," she told BBC South Today.

Southern Vipers face Western Storm in their opening match at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday in a repeat of last year's final.

Top videos

Video

KSL to go 'up a notch' - Edwards

Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

Watch: Great moments from US PGA history

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2012-17

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Video

Premier League title-defining moments

Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired