Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: Chris Read sets record as Division Two leaders win

Brett Hutton took 10 wickets in a first-class match for only the second time in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground (day four): Derbyshire 220 & 227: Godleman, 47, Slater 44; Hutton 5-74 Nottinghamshire 508-9 dec Nottinghamshire (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (4 pts) by an innings and 61 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire extended their lead at the top of Division Two to 35 points after beating neighbours Derbyshire by an innings and 61 runs.

Play did not start at Derby until 13:00 BST, with the home side resuming on 45-1, and they were bowled out for 227.

Ben Slater (44) and Billy Godleman (47) put on 96, but seamer Brett Hutton took 5-74 for 10 match wickets.

Chris Read set a new Nottinghamshire wicketkeeping record with three catches to take his dismissals total to 969.

The game finally came to an end with 12.1 overs remaining when Hutton bowled Tony Palladino to return match figures of 10-126.

Medium-pacer Hutton reaped the benefit for bowling straight, with four of his victims in the day either bowled or lbw, and he also took a diving catch as skipper Godleman fell to spinner Samit Patel.

The victory was Nottinghamshire's sixth of the season, and they remain unbeaten after 10 games, and 50 points clear of third-placed Northants, who have a game in hand, with two promotion places available.