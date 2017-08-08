Northants v Gloucestershire: Day three washed out at Wantage Road

The covers remained firmly on at Wantage Road on Tuesday

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northants 343 & 50-5: Wakely 23*; Norwell 3-25, Payne 2-14 Gloucestershire 265: Hankins 73, Noema-Barnett 59; Gleeson 5-46, Keogh 3-44 Northants 6 pts, Gloucestershire 5 pts Northants lead by 128 runs Scorecard

Day three of Northants' County Championship game against Gloucestershire was called off before lunch because of heavy rain at the County Ground.

Umpires Ben Debenham and Michael Gough abandoned play at 12:40 BST with a poor weather forecast for most of Tuesday.

The hosts will start day four on 50-5 in their second innings, a lead of 128.

Northants are pushing for promotion from Division Two, while Gloucestershire are seventh.