Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: No third day play in Championship Division Two match

3aaa County Ground, Derby
Unbeaten Division Two leaders Notts are seeking their sixth win of the season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground (day three):
Derbyshire 220 & 45-1: Slater 23*; Footitt 1-13
Nottinghamshire 508-9 dec: Hales 218, Read 75, Mullaney 50; Taylor 2-75
Derbyshire 4 pts, Nottinghamshire 8 pts
Derbyshire trail Notts by 243 runs
Scorecard

Nottinghamshire's push for victory in their away game against neighbours Derbyshire was held up by rain which prevented any play on day three.

Derbyshire were set to resume on 45-1, still needing another 243 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

But persistent rain and a wet outfield prevented any play before lunch at the 3aaa County Ground.

And umpires Tom Lungley and Neil Mallender took the decision to abandon play just after 15:30 BST.

