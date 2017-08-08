Middlesex v Warwickshire: Chris Woakes and Keith Barker inspire Bears victory

Chris Woakes is likely to be called up to England's squad for the three-Test series against West Indies

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day three): Warwickshire 126 & 361: Lamb 71, Barker 62*; Higgins 4-75 Middlesex 161 & 136: Sowter 37; Barker 3-21, Woakes 3-38 Warwickshire (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 190 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire finally picked up their first County Championship win of the season with a 190-run victory over defending champions Middlesex.

The Bears extended their second-innings to 361 thanks to Keith Barker (62 not out) and Chris Wright's (41) stand of 97, leaving the hosts a target of 327.

Chris Woakes and Barker tore through Middlesex's top order at Lord's with three wickets each to leave them 45-6.

Steven Finn hit an entertaining 31, but Middlesex were all out for 136.

Under the stewardship of new sport director Ashley Giles and head coach Jim Troughton, Warwickshire have endured a nightmare campaign in Division One so far, including four defeats by an innings.

However, the return of England all-rounder Woakes after two months out with a side strain, provided a welcome boost for the Bears as the 28-year-old scored a half-century to go with his five wickets in the match.

There were also fine performances from debutant paceman Ryan Sidebottom, who took 4-29 in the first innings, and a career-best knock of 71 from 21-year-old batsman Matthew Lamb.

Despite taking 19 points from the capital, Warwickshire still face an uphill battle to avoid relegation, sitting 28 points behind sixth-placed Surrey. The gap will also increase once Surrey finish their match against Somerset.

Middlesex's plight was not helped by opener Nick Gubbins batting at eight after suffering a hamstring injury in the warm up, but it mattered little as five of their top-six batsmen made single figures.

Their hopes of retaining the County Championship title now appear to be over, with leaders Essex holding a huge points advantage over the London side.