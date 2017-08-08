Hampshire v Lancashire: Rain washes out the third day at the Ageas Bowl

Heavy rain prevented any play on day three at the Ageas Bowl

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Lancashire 149 & 314-5: Davies 97, Hameed 77*; Dawson 2-44 Hampshire 224: Dawson 75; Jarvis 6-61 Lancashire 3 pts, Hampshire 4 pts Lancashire lead Hampshire by 239 runs Scorecard

Lancashire opener Haseeb Hameed was denied the chance to reach his first County Championship century of the summer as rain washed out day three against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

The 20-year-old, who has three England Test caps, was set to resume on 77 but play was called off at 15:30 BST.

Lancashire are 314-5 in their second innings, leading by 239 runs, but will need to score quickly to set up a victory chance on day four.

Lancashire are second in Division One.

Hampshire started this round of fixtures one point behind the Red Rose county in third, but have played a game more.