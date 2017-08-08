AB de Villiers: South Africa captain undecided on Test future

AB de Villiers made ducks in his past three Test innings - all against England

AB de Villiers remains undecided about his Test future after missing South Africa's series defeat in England.

The 33-year-old batsman missed the tour because he "needed a bit of time away from the game".

The Proteas unsuccessfully tried three different batsmen at number four in their 3-1 loss to England.

De Villiers' agent told BBC Sport nothing has been decided, but South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said he does not expect him to return.

Du Plessis, who had De Villiers as his best man at his wedding, said: "We spend too much time talking about if he is going to come back.

"We have to move past the hope of him coming back and find someone who is going to fulfil that role. If he comes back it's a huge bonus, but I don't expect it."

De Villiers, who has more than 8,000 Test runs at an average of 50.46, has not played a Test since January 2016.

South Africa's next assignment is a home series against Bangladesh, starting on 28 September.