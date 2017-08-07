Ottis Gibson: England bowling coach set to take charge of South Africa

Ottis Gibson, left, is in his second spell as England's bowling coach

England bowling coach Ottis Gibson is set to leave his position to become head coach of South Africa.

The former West Indies international, 48, would replace Russell Domingo, who has been asked to reapply for his job.

After South Africa fell to a 3-1 series defeat against England on Monday, captain Faf du Plessis confirmed the tourists' interest in Gibson.

"I have asked the England team for their thoughts and they have given me positive feedback," said Du Plessis.

"They are good judges and they will be honest in their reflections of the guy.

"If he is going to be the guy, we have to learn about each other and that will take time."

England head coach Trevor Bayliss said his team were aware of the interest in Gibson, who has previously coached West Indies.

"Nothing has been finalised," said Bayliss. "We haven't heard for sure that it's going ahead. But by all accounts, it sounds like it.

"We look at it as a positive that someone in our set-up is being looked at for a higher job somewhere. You have to look at the positives, rather than the negatives."

Former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie is already being tipped to become Gibson's replacement should the deal go through.