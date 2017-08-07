BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen-inspired England seal 3-1 series win
Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win
- From the section Cricket
Watch as England beat South Africa by 177 runs with Moeen Ali taking five wickets in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford, to seal a 3-1 series win.
