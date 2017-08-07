BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen-inspired England seal 3-1 series win

Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win

Watch as England beat South Africa by 177 runs with Moeen Ali taking five wickets in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford, to seal a 3-1 series win.

WATCH MORE: England breakthrough as Amla falls lbw to Moeen

READ MORE: Joe Root's side complete 3-1 series win

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win

Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Video

Moeen takes his fifth wicket to seal victory over SA

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2007-12

Video

'Wow' - Bolt responds to anti-doping question

Video

England breakthrough as Amla is lbw on review

Video

Pole vault skills, flamingos and day three funnies

Video

Surf dogs hit the waves in California

  • From the section News
Video

Bowie wins dramatic 100m gold with Thompson fifth

Video

Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss

Video

GB's Langford reaches 800m final with brilliant finish

Video

Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin 'the villain'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired