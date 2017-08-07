BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen Ali takes five wickets to seal victory over SA
Moeen takes his fifth wicket to seal victory over SA
England beat South Africa by 177 runs in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford, with Moeen Ali sealing the victory with his fifth wicket of the match.
