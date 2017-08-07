BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Hashim Amla trapped lbw by Moeen Ali

England breakthrough as Amla is lbw on review

South Africa's Hashim Amla is trapped lbw by Moeen Ali after making an impressive 83 runs on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against England at Old Trafford.

