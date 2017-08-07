BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Hashim Amla trapped lbw by Moeen Ali
England breakthrough as Amla is lbw on review
- From the section Cricket
South Africa's Hashim Amla is trapped lbw by Moeen Ali after making an impressive 83 runs on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against England at Old Trafford.
