BBC Sport - England v South Africa: 'It was coming' - James Anderson piles pressure on SA

Anderson wicket puts early pressure on SA

Alastair Cook catches Heino Kuhn at first slip after the batsman edges James Anderson's delivery, leaving South Africa 18-2 on the fourth day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.

