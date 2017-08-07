BBC Sport - England v South Africa: 'It was coming' - James Anderson piles pressure on SA
Anderson wicket puts early pressure on SA
- From the section Cricket
Alastair Cook catches Heino Kuhn at first slip after the batsman edges James Anderson's delivery, leaving South Africa 18-2 on the fourth day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.
Available to UK users only.
